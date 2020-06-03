Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 3

Maharashtra reported 2,287 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 72,300 on Tuesday, while fatalities rose to 2,465 after 103 more patients died due to the infection, 49 of them in worst-hit Mumbai, the state health department said.

A total of 1,225 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases in the state to 31,333, a department statement said here.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 38,493, it said, adding a total of 4,83,875 samples have been tested so far.

"Of the 103 deaths, 74 fatalities were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including 49 from Mumbai alone," the statement said.

The MMR, comprising Mumbai and parts of its adjoining districts, accounts for 54,951 coronavirus cases and 1,682 deaths, it stated.