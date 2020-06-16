Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of June 16

Maximum number of cases are concentrated in Mumbai, Mumbai metropolitan region including Thane, and Pune.Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, including 69 in Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950, a Health official said.

However, the actual number of people under treatment in the state is 53,017, he said.

A total of 1,632 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 50,978.

Mumbai now accounts for 58,226 cases with 2,182 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 29,050 and that of recovered people at 26,986.