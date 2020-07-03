Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 3

A total of 1,554 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 80,262 including 24,882 active cases. While 50,694 patients were discharged so far, and 4,686 deaths took place.
Check out the cases in your ward till July 2:
BMC has also issued the average of ward wise growth rate for last seven days till July 2. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:
Meanwhile, with the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally reached 6,25,544 on Friday. Out of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.
However, with 20,033 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate reached 60.73 per cent
379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213.
As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the virus -- has a total of 1,86,626 cases including 8,178 fatalities.
(With inputs from ANI)
