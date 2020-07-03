Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 3

A total of 1,554 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 80,262 including 24,882 active cases. While 50,694 patients were discharged so far, and 4,686 deaths took place.

Check out the cases in your ward till July 2: