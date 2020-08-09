Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on August 9

As per the update by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 1,304 COVID-19 cases, 1,454 recoveries and 58 deaths were reported in Mumbai.

The total number of cases in the city is now at 1,22,331 including 95,354 recoveries, 19,932 active cases and 6,748 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

A total of 8 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on August 8. The total number of cases in the area now stands at 2,612 including 83 active cases, BMC added.

Here is the ward-wise breakdown of positive cases issued by BMC as of August 8. Check out the cases in your ward here: