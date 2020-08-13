Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 13

With the single-day rise of 1,132 COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Mumbai rose to 1,26,371 on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll mounted to 6,940 with 50 new fatalities, it said.

At the same time, the number of recovered patients crossed the one lakh-mark and reached 1,00,070 after 923 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate of the country's financial capital is now 79 per cent, the civic body added.

Of the 1,26,371 COVID-19 patients in the city, only 19,064 cases are active, it said.

According to the BMC, of the 50 patients, who died due to the infection, 39 had various co-morbidities.

BMC has issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases in Mumbai as of Augusy 12. Check out the cases in your ward here: