Coronavirus in Mumbai: Virus can prove lethal for those with co-morbidities

Mumbai: Ninety per cent of those who died in Mumbai, testing positive for coronavirus, had comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, respiratory illness, making their recovery difficult.
Medical experts say, all these conditions, especially diabetes and hypertension, provide the ideal set-up for pathogens like COVID-19 to wreak lethal damage.
According to data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation till April 14, and analysed by The Free Press Journal, of the 88 people who died, 24 had diabetes, 19 had hypertension, 15 had kidney, liver and respiratory diseases, eight had heart disease and 22 had both diabetes and hypertension.
Till now, 111 people have died of coronavirus, of which roughly around nine or 10 had no co-morbidities. The mortality rate for stood at 6.33 per cent till April 14.
According to Dr Shashank Joshi, endocrinologist and diabetologist, the human body has humoral-mediated immunity, which helps in the formation of antibodies, and cellular mediated immunity, which is the body’s own defence mechanism.
In diabetics, these immune systems are weak, making them immunocompromised. “When coronavirus infects them, it causes a cytokine storm (an over production of immune cells and their activating compounds known as cytokines).
This often leads to tremendous leaks into the lungs, which is why the patients require ventilators, “he said. Health officials said the death rate among senior citizens was high, at 19 per cent, for the 60- 80 age group, and nearly 22 per cent in the 80-90 age group. “High blood pressure is common among the elderly.
