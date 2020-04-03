Coronavirus in Mumbai: Unsafe medics, 40 Shatabdi Hospital staff quarantined

Mumbai: Forty hospital staffers, including doctors, nurses and non medical personnel at the Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, have been quarantined at the ESIC hospital. The move comes after they unknowingly came in contact with a corona patient admitted to the general ward for illness.

“One of the patients who was discharged last week was not corona-positive at the time of discharge; he returned with some other problem and was again in the general ward.

He may have contracted the infection in between, so there is a chance the doctors and staffers who were in contact with him may have been infected,” said Dr Pramod Nagarkar, medical superintendent, Shatabdi Hospital.