Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two SoBo high-rises sealed after 32 COVID-19 cases

Two high-rises in South Mumbai have been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after 32 COVID-19 positive cases were reported. Now, only essential services will be allowed in the two buildings as per the procedure.

10 COVID-19 cases were reported in Sagar Darshan building on Bhulabhai Desai Road and 22 cases in Tahnee Heights on Nepean Sea Road, said Prashant Gaikwad, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward. "Ten cases have been reported in Sagar Darshan building on Bhulabhai Desai Road and 22 cases in Tahnee Heights on Nepean Sea Road. The residents of all buildings should follow social distancing as COVID-19 cases are still emerging," Gaikwad told Mid-day.

Of the 20 people tested positive in Tahnee Heights, 18 are house-helps and drivers employed by the residents of the high rise and two are residents, FPJ reported on Saturday.

"The two residents who were tested positive, however, are asymptomatic and hence we have let them in-home quarantine. However, the remaining 18 people have been shifted to our COVID Care Centre in Grant Medical Gymkhana," Gaikwad told the Free Press Journal.

A BMC official told Mid-day that the citizens have started behaving as if the pandemic is over after the government announced the phase-wise reopening. However, he added that such clusters are normal. "If members of a family test positive, others who come in contact with them are also likely to get the infection. But there is no need to panic, as most of the cases are asymptomatic and can be treated with home quarantine," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to be the worst-affected city in the country. The city has 66,488 COVID-19 cases with 29,318 active ones. The death toll in the city is 3,671.