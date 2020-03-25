Coronavirus in Mumbai: Student flouts home quarantine, booked in thane

Mumbai: A 24-year-old student who returned from the UK and went to meet his friend in Thane district was booked for violating the mandatory home quarantine advisory, a police official said on Tuesday.

The police acted against the student after civic authorities did not find him at his residence at NRI Complex in Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

The student came back from the UK some days back. Despite being advised by the civic authorities to remain in home quarantine, he went to meet his friend at Dombivali in neighbouring Thane, he said.

The police filed a case against the student under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infectious diseases dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, he said.