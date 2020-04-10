Coronavirus in Mumbai: Spare the print media, for MPs, austerity should begin at home

Mumbai: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has suggested a slew of austerity measures to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to tide over the economic distress that the country will continue to be plunged in even when the lockdown is lifted. The first of her five concrete suggestions were a blanket ban on media advertisements.

Her note specifically said: ‘First, impose a complete ban on media advertisements – television, print and online – by the Government and Public Sectors Undertakings('PSUs'), for a period of two years.

The only exceptions should be advisories for Covid-19 or for issues relating to public health. Given that the Central Government currently spends an average of Rs 1,250 crore per year on media advertisements (not including an equal or greater amount spent by PSUs and Government companies), this will free up a substantial amount to alleviate the economic and social impacts of Covid-19.’ However, her appeal met with a lot of criticism from many quarters, especially the Indian Newspaper Society(INS).

The fact that advertisements in media publications took precedence over everything else, as a means to reinvigorate the economy with renewed cash flow, was received with much surprise. INS President Shailesh Gupta condemned the appeal outright.

A statement issued by the newspaper body said, "It is a very small amount as far as government spending is concerned, but it is a huge amount for the newspaper industry, which is essential for any vibrant democracy and is struggling to survive.

"Print is the only industry which has a wage board and the government decides how much the employees should be paid. This being the only industry where market forces don't decide salaries, the government has a responsibility towards the industry," the INS statement added.