Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India's total number of positive cases rises to 6412

In the US, 11 out of 100 people under the age of 25, 17 per cent of those in the 25 to 45 age group and 21 per cent of those between 45 and 65 years who presented with symptoms have tested positive for coronavirus, according to age-wise testing data available for the first time from the White House on a day when America's death toll climbed past the 16,500 mark with total confirmed cases more than 462,000.