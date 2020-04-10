India

Updated on
LIVE

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India's total number of positive cases rises to 6412

By FPJ Web Desk

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that a total of 5,865 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the country. Of these, 5,218 are active cases. The death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 90,000 worldwide on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India's total number of positive cases rises to 6412
Photo Credit: ANI

Three new cases reported from Dadar

Five new cases reported in Dharavi

COVID19 update from Dharavi

5 new cases reported

29 F Vaibhav appt ( wife wockard Dr )

M PMGP colony

27 M Muslim nagar

31 F Kalyanwadi

51 M Murugan chawl 60’ road

High risk - investigation is progress

Total cases Dharavi- 22

Dr baliga nagar - 5 ( 1 dead 4 admitted )

Vaibhav appts -2 ( 35M Dr , F )

Mukund nagar 4.(49M,25M , 58M 30M )

Madina Nagar -1. 21M

Dhanwada chawl -1. 35M ( Person stays at Wadala hotel so no high risk in Dharavi )

Muslim nagar - 2. (50F & 27M)

social nagar - 1. 64M ( dead )

janata Society - 2 (59M & 49F )

kaylanwadi- 2. 70F ( dead), 31 F

PMGP colony-1 M

Murugan Chawl- 1 51 M

St. Michael's Church in Mahim remains closed today

Mumbai: St. Michael's Church in Mahim remains closed on Good Friday today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of Coronavirus.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6412

Increase of 547 new COVID19 cases 30 deaths in last 12 hours; India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6412 (including 5709 active cases, 504 cured/discharged/migrated and 199 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

US death toll crosses 16,500; 11% under 25 years testing positive: White House

In the US, 11 out of 100 people under the age of 25, 17 per cent of those in the 25 to 45 age group and 21 per cent of those between 45 and 65 years who presented with symptoms have tested positive for coronavirus, according to age-wise testing data available for the first time from the White House on a day when America's death toll climbed past the 16,500 mark with total confirmed cases more than 462,000.

France's COVID-19 deaths top 12,000, ICU cases report decline

French hospitals registered a one-day loss of 424 COVID-19 patients, taking the total toll to 8,044, while some 4,166 elderly people living at nursing homes had died of the virus since the epidemic began, a health official said. In total, 12,210 patients succumbed to the COVID-19 compared with Wednesday's 10,869 which did not update human loss reported in retirement homes due to a technical problem, according to figures unveiled by Health General Director Jerome Salomon, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, death toll at 25

A COVID-19 patient died at a hospital here in Pune, taking the total death toll to 25 in the district. "A COVID-19 positive person has passed away at Sassoon hospital in Maharashtra's Pune, taking the total death toll to 25 in the district. There are 209 positive cases in Pune, till now," said District Health Officer (DHO).

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in