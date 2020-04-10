Coronavirus updates from India and the world: India's total number of positive cases rises to 6412

Five new cases reported in Dharavi
COVID19 update from Dharavi
5 new cases reported
29 F Vaibhav appt ( wife wockard Dr )
M PMGP colony
27 M Muslim nagar
31 F Kalyanwadi
51 M Murugan chawl 60’ road
High risk - investigation is progress
Total cases Dharavi- 22
Dr baliga nagar - 5 ( 1 dead 4 admitted )
Vaibhav appts -2 ( 35M Dr , F )
Mukund nagar 4.(49M,25M , 58M 30M )
Madina Nagar -1. 21M
Dhanwada chawl -1. 35M ( Person stays at Wadala hotel so no high risk in Dharavi )
Muslim nagar - 2. (50F & 27M)
social nagar - 1. 64M ( dead )
janata Society - 2 (59M & 49F )
kaylanwadi- 2. 70F ( dead), 31 F
PMGP colony-1 M
Murugan Chawl- 1 51 M
St. Michael's Church in Mahim remains closed today
Mumbai: St. Michael's Church in Mahim remains closed on Good Friday today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of Coronavirus.
India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6412
Increase of 547 new COVID19 cases 30 deaths in last 12 hours; India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6412 (including 5709 active cases, 504 cured/discharged/migrated and 199 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
US death toll crosses 16,500; 11% under 25 years testing positive: White House
In the US, 11 out of 100 people under the age of 25, 17 per cent of those in the 25 to 45 age group and 21 per cent of those between 45 and 65 years who presented with symptoms have tested positive for coronavirus, according to age-wise testing data available for the first time from the White House on a day when America's death toll climbed past the 16,500 mark with total confirmed cases more than 462,000.
France's COVID-19 deaths top 12,000, ICU cases report decline
French hospitals registered a one-day loss of 424 COVID-19 patients, taking the total toll to 8,044, while some 4,166 elderly people living at nursing homes had died of the virus since the epidemic began, a health official said. In total, 12,210 patients succumbed to the COVID-19 compared with Wednesday's 10,869 which did not update human loss reported in retirement homes due to a technical problem, according to figures unveiled by Health General Director Jerome Salomon, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, death toll at 25
A COVID-19 patient died at a hospital here in Pune, taking the total death toll to 25 in the district. "A COVID-19 positive person has passed away at Sassoon hospital in Maharashtra's Pune, taking the total death toll to 25 in the district. There are 209 positive cases in Pune, till now," said District Health Officer (DHO).
