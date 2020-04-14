Coronavirus in Mumbai: Six more staff test positive at Sushrusha hospital

Mumbai: Sushrusha Hospital in Dadar, which was ordered to completely shut operations on April 10 after two staff nurses tested positive, saw an increase in cases on Sunday night.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in addition to two nurses who tested positive for Covid 19, two doctors and four other staff nurses have tested positive, bringing the total to eight.
The civic body has identified 27 high-risk contacts on April 10. Six new cases emerged late on Sunday night following lab testing. “About 100 staff members from the hospital have been quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex at Dharavi whereas doctors have been quarantined at Sai Hospital in Mahim.
Their swab samples are being collected and will be sent for lab testing. The entire premises of the hospital will be disinfected thoroughly before it will be made functional soon,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G North ward, said. The hospital was designated as a Covid-19 health centre for treating clinically moderate patients.
Along with the two nurses, another 59-year-old man, a patient who was a regular at the hospital for dialysis at the hospital and resident of Mahim was tested positive. While all other operations at the hospital are shut, the civic body has allowed the management to operate for emergency dialysis treatment.
"This medical emergency is a result of many health workers especially nurses not following the right protocol needed to be followed during a pandemic. Such a situation can be avoided by following protocols set by the government and health department," said a senior BMC official.
