Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lockdown extended till Oct 31 - Here is what's allowed and what's not allowed in the city

On Thursday, the city's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued guidelines for people to follow.
The state government extended the lockdown in containment zones till October 31.
BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said, "It is directed that, considering the local conditions the Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in the city of Municipal Limits may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of the epidemic. It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene. It is also directed that the unrestricted movement will be permitted only for attending place of work which are open as mentioned in Annexure-II and bonafide humanitarian requirement including medical reason."
Here's what's allowed and what's not allowed in the city
The following activities will be allowed to operate:
i. Hotels / Food Courts / Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with effect from 5th October 2020 with capacity not exceeding 50% or as may be prescribed by the local authorities. The separate SOP will be issued by the Tourism Department for necessary precautions to be taken while operating these establishments
ii. All industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in Mumbai Metropolitan Region would be allowed to operate.
There shall be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles within and out of the State without any restrictions of timings. The competent authorities shall ensure the free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles and there shall be no restriction on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers.
Any other allowed and permitted activity by any specific/ general order would continue to operate.
Easing of Restrictions and opening up of the activities which remain prohibited will be done in phased manner along-with Standard Operating Procedures/ Guidelines.
Activities to remain prohibited across the State
1) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31st October 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall he encouraged.
2) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (including that in malls and market complexes), auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.
3) International Air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.
4) Metro Rail.
5) Social /political/ Sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.
All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order, shall continue to do so.
The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force tip to 31st October 2020.
