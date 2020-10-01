Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of new COVID-19 cases in Belapur, Digha, Vashi, and Nerul as of Oct 1 as released by NMMC

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on October 1, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 37,056 as 383 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 754. On Thursday, 332 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,645.

Notably, 32,657 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88 percent. Reports of 1,236 patients are pending as of now.