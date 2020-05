Coronavirus in Mumbai: List of COVID-19 hotspots in Central Mumbai from Mumbai Central, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Wadala, Mahim and Sewri issued by BMC on May 12, 2020

Central Mumbai comprising everything fro Mumbai Central, Sewree, Wadala, Matunga, Dadar, Byculla, Sion and Mazagaon just to name a few has over 500 containment zones established by the BMC.

This is the list

1 Darya Sagar Zopadapai, B.D Road, Mahalaxmi

2 IT Colony, Off Pedder Road, Cumbala Hill

3 Shirpal Nagar, J Mehta Marg, Rangatha Lane

4 DMD Jhopadpatti, Tardeo Rd, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo

5 Tulsiwadi Zopadpatti, Bhanjibhai Rathod Marg, Mata Mandir, Tardeo

6 A1 Bldg, Ambedkar Nagar, Tardeo

7 Tulsiwadi Zopadpatti, B R Marg, Tulsiwadi

8 Tulsiwadi Zopadpatti, Behind Post Office, Tulsiwadi

9 R.T.O Chana Shop,Near Tardeo RTO, Tardeo

10 Ashirwad Bldg, Tardeo Road, Mumbai Central, Janata Nagar

11 Gandhi Mansion, Wadia Street, Tardeo

12 Bldg No 7, Tardeo Road, Tardeo Police Camp, Tardeo

13 Germen Darshan, AC Market, Tardeo

14 Ambika Bhavan, Wadia Street, Tardeo

15 Bldg No 6 Arya Nagar, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo

16 RTP Lane, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo

17 Bhanjibhai Rathod Marg, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo

18 Transit Camp No 10, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo

19 New Jaiphalwadi, Tardeo, Tardeo

20 Shiv Darshan Bldg, M P Mill Compound, Tardeo

21 Godrej Baug, Napean Sea Rd, Napean Sea Rd

22 Caswasji Bhedwar (Dhobighat) Chawl, Forjett Street, Grant Road West, Grant Road West

23 Anurag Bldg, B D Road,

24 BMC Bldg, Chandramani Buddhvihar Marg, Two Tank, Kamathipura

25 666 Tenament, B J Marg, Jocob Circle, Byculla

26 Shirinbhai Chawl, Morland Road, Mumbai Central

27 Patra Chawl, BJ Marg, Byculla

28 Nayee Chawl, 3 Rd Ghelabhai Lane, Mandapura

29 7th Lane, Kamathipura

30 Kasam Hathi Chawl, Kamathipura 1st Lane, Kamathipura

31 Bambkhana, M.A. Road, Kamathipura (Eye Hospital), Kamathipura

32 2nd & 4th Lane, Kamathipura

33 Fire Brigade Office, Shaikh Hafizuddin Marg, Behind BMC E Ward Office, Byculla

34 Aksa Manzil, M A Road Madanpura, Ghosh Bazar, Byculla

35 7th Gully, Kamthipura, Byculla

36 Acharwala Building,Undriya Street Nagpada, Nagpada, Byculla

37 Haji Building, Opposite Garden Hall, Vasil Khan Marg, Ahbedhi Bakhri Retha Bakri, Nagpada, Byculla

38 BMC Chawl, Milind Nagar, Tank Pakadi Road, Opposite Shamim Palace, Byculla

39 Bavala Building, Megraj Sethi Marg, Near Badlu Rangari Street, Huda Masjid, Byculla

40 Hiraji Govindji Bldg, Sir J J Road, Richardson Crudas, Byculla

41 Arkediya Bldg, Near J J Road, Byculla

42 Sidharth Nagar, Nagpada,Eye Hospital, Byculla

43 Old Boys Hostel J J Compound Quarters, JJ Road, JJ Hospital, Byculla

44 Bootvala Building Roadside Saloon, Dimtimkar Road Nagpada, Opposite Ahmed Solar School, Byculla

45 Chasmawali Chawl Ghosht Bajar, Mohb U Rajja Road Madanpura, Byculla

46 Suhag Palace, YMCA Ground, Agripada, YMCA Ground, Byculla

47 Mt Section B Block Near Sevaniketan Petrol Pump, Sheafered Road,Shankar Mandir, Byculla

48 Mt Real Building 2Tank, MA Road, Police Chowki, Byculla

49 Building No.101, 6Th Lane, Shankar Pupala Road, Nakoda Medical Store, Byculla

50 Mombatti Manzil,Mohd Umar Razzak Road, Ghoshbazar Opp. Mohd Razzak School, Byculla

51 Chawl No.21, Kazipura, M.A Road, Next To Sagar Hotel, Byculla

52 Jamunadas Building, 2 Taki, Nagpada, Near VP Road Police Station, Nagpada

53 Pattharvali Building Baban Gully, Sakali Street, Ashadhan, Byculla

54 Sutar Gully, Morland Road, Ghosht Bajar, Byculla

55 Aarcivala Building, 3rd Pirkhan Street, Opp. Zulfikar Hotel, Byculla

56 Gajghar Building, JJ Hospital Nagpada, 27 Undriya Street, Masjid, Byculla

57 Vidyut Locoshed, Shivdas Chapsi Road Mazgaon, Infinity Tower, Byculla

58 Om Niwas Kamthipura 8th Lane ,Nagpada, Nagpada Police Station, Byculla

59 BMC Chawl, Kamathipura, Joshi Bhaji Market, Byculla

60 Shivam Apartment, Kamathipura Morland Road, Bhaji Market, Byculla

61 Zainab Tower, Nagpada,Opposite Samudra Resturant, Nagpada

62 Suchak Building 8Th Lane, Kamathipura, Amin Patel Office, Byculla

63 Supreme Heights,2nd Kamathipura, Shuklaji Street, Byculla

64 Mestry Ki Chawl,2Nd Gelabai Madanpura,Ghosht Bajar,Byculla

65 Bandukwala House,Sakali Street,Ashadhan,Byculla

66 Memni Building, Nagpada, Daood Nursing Home, Nagpada

67 Jainam Tower, Ma Road,Near Mane Garden, Nagpada

68 Dhodhwala Complex, Belasis Road, City Mall, Mumbai Central

69 JJ Hospital Metron Office, JJ Road, JJ Hospital, Byculla

70 Niwasi Residence Hostel (Boys), JJ Road, JJ Hospital, Byculla

71 Fakri Manzil, Nagpada, Opp. Bismilla Heights, Teli Mohalla

72 Haji Kasam Chawl, Nagpada, Teli Mohalla

73 Dhanvantari Building In JJ Hosp. JJ Road, JJ Hospital, Byculla

74 Temkar Street, Near Alham Tower, Nagpada

75 Rasul Manzil, Hujeria Street, JJ Hospital, Byculla

76 Mt Section, Sheferd Road, Opp. Sabu Siddiqui College, Nagpada

77 Dudhwala Building/Rasul Jiba Building, SK Burhan Street,Telli Mohalal, Nagpada

78 Affiya Heights, Dimtimkar Road, Near Goodluck Motor Training School, Nagpada

79 Yusuf Manzil,Nagpada, Opp. Police Hospital, Nagpada

80 Sidddharth Nagar, Shanak Pupala Marg, Behind Eye Hospital ,Byculla

81 2 Panchashil Nagar 23.169, 5Th Lane Kamathipura, Police Chowky, Kamathipura

82 Sidharth Nagar, Shanak Pupala Marg, Behind Eye Hospital,Byculla

83 Building No 32, S P Road, Opp Amim Patel Office, Kamathipura

84 Java Masjid Building, Arbia Belasis Road, Above Arabia Hotel, Kamathipura

85 Daoodi Bohra Trust Building No.390, 4Th Pirkhan Street Sir JJ Road, JJ Road, Nagpada

86 Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, JJ Marg, Railway Compound, Mazagaon

87 Sana Height, Barkat Ali Virani Marg, Nagpada

88 Belvedar Hill, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, Next To St. Peter's School, Mazgaon

89 Lakdi Bander Motor Line Daru Khana, Motor Line Daru Khana, Udipi Hotel, Mazagaon

90 Byculla Police Line Quarters, Hansraj Lane, Byculla Police Station, Byculla East

91 Kawla Bundar, Reay Road, Near Mariamma Mandar, New Tank Bundar Road, Reay Road

92 Vishal Tower, Love Lane Motishah Lane, Near Suprabhat Hotel, Mazagaon

93 New Irani Chawl, Rambhau Bhogle Marg Ghodpdeo, Opposite Piramal Construction, Mazagaon

94 Bit Chawl No. 2, Love Lane Road, MCGM Despensary, Mazagaon

95 Shinde Chawl Nariyalwadi, Rambhau Bhogle Marg, Kedar Hospital, Mazagaon

96 Sunni Kabrasthan Reay Road(Inside), Sant Savta Marg, DRK Chowki, Raey Road

97 Bit Talwadi Chawl, Saint Merry Road, Talwadi Municipalty School, Mazagaon

98 Bit Chawl, Tadwadi Mazagaon Transit Team, ICICI Bank, Mazagaon

99 Tadwadi Bit Chawl No.5, St. Mary's Road, Mazgaon Municipal School, Byculla

100 Khodadat Chawl D'Leema Street(Bakery), Pralahad Chendavankar Marg, Rosery School, Mazagaon

101 Kawla Bunder Pakhija Gully, Raey Road, Jeevandhara Balvadi, Raey Road

102 Saheb Gully, Dr. Mascarence Road, Behind Tank Square Dispensary, Mazagaon

103 Tariya House, 39/A, Navanagar, Dockyard Road, Dockyard Station, Mazagaon

104 Tulsiwadi, Matar Pakhadi Road, Bhamarsingh Mithaiwala, Byculla

105 Bit Bldg. No. 12, St. Mary's Road, Tadwadi Municipal School, Mazagaon

106 Adamkhan Building, D N Singh Road,Near Sahakari Bhanadar, Hathibaug

107 Abdul Rauf Manzil, RB Marg, Opposite Mafatlal Mill, Ghodapdeo

108 Amina Manzil, Hussain Patel Marg, Pahadivali Masjid, Mazagaon

109 Ambewadi Beithi Chawl, Matarpakadi Road, Behind Darbar Hotel, Mazgaon

110 New Tank Bunder Kawla Bunder, Reay Road, Mariyamma Mandir, Raey Road

111 Apna Clinic Dr. Sanjay Dalvi Clinic Kawla Bunder, New Tank Bander Road, New Fashion Tailor, Raey Road

112 Bharat CHS 65/A, Dockyard Road, Opposite Health Pst, Mazagaon

113 61 Bandukwala Building, D'Lima Street, Near Sainath Hotel, Mazagaon

114 3/46 New Bodyguard Police Line, Dockyard Road, Near Rosary School, Mazgaon

115 Kawla Bunder,New Tank Bunder, Premdan Balwadi, Raey Road

116 Copper Castle, JM Rathod Marg, Mazagaon

117 Wadi Bunder, JM Rathod Marg, Hanuman Mandir, Mazagaon

118 Kawla Bunder, New Tank Bunder Road, Near Premdan Balwadi, Raey Road

119 Chamber Castle Building, D'Lima Street, Juna Bazar, Mazagaon

120 Abu Bukar Chawl Shanti Nagar, New Tank Bunder Road, Darukhana, Raey Road

121 Mazgaon Apartment, RB Marg, Opp. Mafatlal Mill, Mazagaon

122 Bit Chawl No. 5, St. Mary's Road, Muncipal School, Mazagaon

123 Tadvadi Bit Chawl No.10,St. Merry Road, Muncipal School, Mazagaon

124 Khusnuma Apartment / Bit Chawl,M A Road / M. S. Ansari Marg, Kalapani, Agripada

125 B. J. Marg, Kanjarwada, Byculla

126 236 Transit Camp, Tank Pakhadi Street, Kalapani, Mominpura

127 Kermani Building (Anand Estate), N. M. Joshi Marg, Arthur Road Naka, Chinchpokli

128 Transist Camp,Tank Pakadi Street, Mominpura

129 Dagdi Chawal, B.J. Marg, Dagadi Chawl, Dagadi Chawl

130 Vithal Sadan Maruti Gully, N.M Joshi Marg, Byculla Stn, Byculla

131 Chavhan Mension, Tank Pakadi Road, Opposite Khatao Mill, Byculla

132 Bage Rabbani Appartment, Megraj Sethi Marg, Badliwala Charitable Dispensary, Byculla

133 Rasul Jiva Compound, KK Road 7th Rasta, Jacob Circle, Byculla

134 Peer Bhai Mension,Morland Road,Sahara Medical Store Halim Manjil,Byculla

135 Doodh Wala Complex, Belasis Road, Near Bombay Central Bus Depot, Byculla

136 Dubhash Buiding, Bapurao Jagtap Marg, Lakhpati Hotel, Byculla

137 Mandar Nikatan, N.M. Marg Joshi, M.C.G.M. Dispancery, Byculla

138 Ar-Rayyan Tower, M.A.Road, Agripada, Near Zulha Madian, Byculla

139 Chandramani, Buddha Vihar, Kamathipura, Nar Bharat Gas Agency, Byculla

140 Noorani Chawl, M A Road, Hari Masjid, Byculla

141 Hari Jayram Building, Sakali Street, Jhula Maidan, Byculla

142 Sagar Classes, Clair Road, Saint Agnes School, Byculla

143 New Police Line Agripada, Agripada, Jai Bajrang Krida Mandal, Near Old Police Line Opposite Unity Park, Byculla

144 Madina Compound, 7th Rasta, Bapurao Jagtap Marg, Opposite 666 Tenament, Byculla

145 Parijat Building Sunder Gully Naka, B J Marg, Opposite Shivshakti Building, Byculla

146 Badlu Rangari Street Patra Chawl, Megraj Sethi Marg, Souter Street Health Post, Byculla

147 Kamathipura 4th Gully, Laxmikant Bar, Near MNS Office, Byculla

148 Nair Road, LTI College, Byculla

149 Laxmi Residency, Station Road, Near Maruti Gully. Opposite Byculla Station West, Byculla

150 Rangwala Mansion, Agripada Fancy Market, Agripada, Opposite Jhula Maidan, Byculla

151 Gate No. 5 Patra Chawl,Tank Pakadi Road, Katau Mill, Byculla

152 Meghraj City Zopdi, Near Fire Brigade, Byculla

153 Pansare Chawl, Arthur Road, Chinchpokli Railway Station, Byculla

154 Modern Mill Zopdi, Sane Guruji Marg, Vaishali Nagar, Byculla

155 KSA Heights,1st Sakali Street, Near Zumma Masjid, Byculla

156 Bit Chawl Ground Floor, Meghraj Sethi Marg, Andrew Church, Byculla

157 Kismat Manzil, Badlu Rangari Street, Behind E Ward, Byculla

158 Pandur Vala Mahal, 2nd Sakali Street, Near Ripon Tower, Byculla

159 Raja Bahadur Building, Nagpada Junction, Sagar Hotel, Byculla

160 New Lambi Chawl, D Block, Kamathipura 5th Lane, Byculla

161 Moti Mension, Sir J J Road, Opposite Police Hospital, Byculla

162 Meri Mahal, Nagpada, Byculla

163 Ashirwad Niwas, Kamathipura, 8th Gully, Opposite Macchi Market, Byculla

164 Kamlesh Jaidev Building, 5th Gully Kamathipura, Kamathipura, Byculla

165 Blue Heaven Bldg, Near Gulistan Bldg, Agripada, Agripapa Municipal School, Byculla

166 RBI Staff Quarters,YMCA Road, Maratha Mandir, Byculla

167 Adam Siddiqui Chawl, Ghosh Bazar, Near Hari Masjid, Byculla

168 Badliwala Apparement, Cross Road, Rippon Road,Near Husaini Baug, Opp. Hari Masjid, Byculla

169 New Agakhan Bldg, M.A Road, Agripada, Byculla

170 12 Sahara Palace, Sakli Street, Byculla

171 Isha Mention, B.J. Marg, Lakpati Hotel, Byculla

172 Sagar Building Sunder Gully, BJ Marg, Khatau Mill Naka, Byculla

173 Chaitanya Building, BJ marg, Khatau Mill Naka, Byculla

174 Kinjal Residency Agripda, Agripada, Opposite MTNL Office, Byculla

175 Redimani HSG, Clair Road, Opposite Bata Showroom, Byculla

176 Jubilee Compound, Sheikh Haffizuddin Marg, Near Ashadham, Byculla

177 Shivneri Hostel Byculla West, Station Road, Byculla Station West, Byculla

178 New Tank Bander Darukhana, Raey Road, Near Dr. Sudarshan Clinic, Byculla

179 Danish Villabajar Madanpura, 3rd Gelabai Street, Ghosht Bazar, Byculla

180 Nilkanth Building Bakri Adda, NM Joshi Marg Chinchpokli, Opposite BMC Press, Byculla

181 Farjan Appt, Badlu Rangari Street Sheikh Haffizudin Marg, Behind E Ward Office, Byculla

182 Pansare Chawl, NM Joshi Marg, Chinchpokli, Chinchpokli, Byculla

183 Baya Park Janata Sevak, Byculla Station Road, Byculla Station, Byculla

184 Gharkul Building 1St Cross Lane Behind Bele Shop, Byculla Station Road, Opp. City Trust, Byculla

185 Suryaji Compound,Tank Pakhadi Road,Lucky Compound, Byculla

186 Afrishower Building, Sakhli Street, Behind E Ward Office, Byculla

187 B.I.T. Chawl Agripada, Fancy Market, Agripada, Zula Maidan, Byculla

188 Nilgiri H.S.G.Soci, Agripada, Agripada, Opp. M.T.N.L. Office, Byculla

189 Topaz Tower, Nair Road, Near Nair Hospital, Byculla

190 Santosh Bhavan, Meghraj Shetty Marg, B.M.C. Meghraj Shetty School, Byculla

191 Arihant Heights,Hindustan Masjd, Byculla

192 Pani Kahte Chawl 564,N M Joshi Marg, Opposite S Bridge Municipal School, Byculla

193 Building No. 2 Hans Road, BJ Marg, BJ Road Post Office, Byculla

194 Shivneri Building, BJ Marg,Opposite Sunder Gullynear Dargah, Byculla

195 Lambi Cement Chawl, Ms Ansari Marg, Opposite Sushanti Church, Byculla

196 Hanuman Prasad Building, BJ Marg, Opposite Sunder Gully, Byculla

197 Railway Quarters D R M Officers Quarters, Agripada, Near Nair Hospital, Bombay Central

198 Abdulla Mension, Sakali Street, Badlu Rangari Street, Byculla

199 Hilton Residency, BJ Marg, Opp. Sundar Gully, Byculla

200 Vasudev Vinayak Chawl, N.M. Joshi Marg, Bakri Adda, BMC Garage, Chinchpokli

201 Mussa House No.620, BJ Marg, Near Bank Of Baroda, Byculla

202 Dukhi Seth Ki Chawl, 2nd Gela Bai Street,Hari Masjid, Madanpura

203 Chota Sonapur, Bilal Masjid, Shautak Ali Road,Vivan Road, Kamthipura

204 Narayan Bhavan, N M Joshi Marg, 1St Cross Lane, Byculla

205 Kachare Harsh Building, MA Road, Hari Masjid, Madanpura

206 53 Mohd. Azad India Building,Ma Road, Hari Masjid, Madanpura

207 Bakhar Chawl, Ma Road,Hari Masjid, Madanpura

208 Habib Palace, Sakali Street, Ashadhan, Byculla

209 Lucky Compound, Sakali Street, Tank Pakadi Road, Byculla

210 Killedar Mension, Mussa Killedar Street, Opp. Simplex Mhada, Byculla

211 Poman Niwas, 1st Crosslane, Opp. Kinjal Tower, Byculla

212 KSA Residency, MA Road, Naer Husseni Baug, Madanpura

213 Prabhat Building,Rb Chandorkar Marg,Police Station,Agripada

214 Aziz Castle Building, Anandrao Nair Road, Jhula Maidan, Agripada

215 Zunaid Manzil, Meghraj Sethi Marg, Meghraj Sethi Zopdi, Byculla

216 68 Fanaswala Building, MA Road, Salvation Army NGO, Byculla

217 KSA Pride, Motlabhai Street, Near Wockhardt Hosp, Byculla

218 Islam Building Badlurangari Street, Meghraj Sethi Marg, Fire Brigade Zopdi, Byculla

219 Nemtulla Building, BJ Marg, Opp. Bank Off Baroda, Byculla

220 Afzal Chawl, Agripada, Opp. Nair Hosp, Byculla

221 D K Residency, Meghraj Sethi Marg, Near Mothersa, Byculla

222 Bit Chawl No.23, M G Marg Agripada, Police Station, Byculla

223 Byculla Jail Guest House, Clair Road,Byculla Jail, Byculla

224 Dattakripa Building Chinchpokli, Dr. B A Road, Voltas House, Chinchpokli

224 Vrundavan Building, Dr BA Road,Opp. Jaihind Cinema, Chinchpokli

225 Shivshakti Building,Telli Gully, Near Ganpati Utsav, Chinchpokli

226 Masina Quarters, Sant Savata Marg, Massina Hospital, Byculla

227 Ram Nagar A, Dr. B A Road Byculla East, Opposite Rani Bagh, Byculla East

228 Nasmi House, 6th Chamber Lane, Palace Cinema, Byculla East

229 Khan Building, Sant Savta Marg, Balaji Hospital, Byculla

230 Jerbai Baug Byculla East, Opposite Byculla Bridge, Byculla

231 Railway Nurses Quarters Opposite Rani Baug, Dr. B A Road, Railway Hospital, Byculla

232 Police Office Quarters, Susex Road, Spice Hotel, Byculla

233 Ajay Appartment, Hansraj Lane, Mankeshwar Mandir, Byculla

234 Maratha Compound Building, ES Patanvala Marg, Near Muncipal Dispensary,Byculla

235 Masina Hospital Staff Quarters,Sant Savata Marg,Masina Hosp.,Byculla East

236 Bridge View Appt, Hansraj Lane, Mankeshwar Mandir, Byculla East

237 Haji Allana Compound, SS Marg, Near Mustafa Bajar, Byculla

238 MHADA Colony,Ram Bhau Bhogle Marg,Batliboy Compound Ground,Ghodapdeo

239 Sanas Patra Shed,Dr. B. A. Road,Opp. Jaihind Cinema,Kalachowky

240 Kandi Karkhana, RB Marg, Bharat Bank, Ghodapdeo

241 Alt Block No.3, Mancherji Joshi Road, Dadar Parsi Colony, Dadar East

242 College, Natanlal Parek Marg, Matunga

243 Sanjarkha House, Eden Walla Road, Opp Custom Quaters Near 5 Gardens, Matunga East

244 Palai Ratan, Shankar Matham Road, Matunga East

245 Navratna Bldg, MHADA Colony, Kokari Agar, Sion

246 Hanuman Chawl, Near Raoli Camp, Sion Koliwada

247 Police Officer Bldg, Pratikshanagar, Sion

248 Seva Samiti Bldg,Sion

249 Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

250 BMC Bldg.No.G, Bhandarwada, Sion

251 Ratan Sagar, Flank Road, Near Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion

252 Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

253 Parijat CHS, Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

254 Nisarg CHS, Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

255 Sunder Kamala Nagar, Near Kings Circle, Sion

256 Shanta Niwas, Gujrat Society, Sion

257 Sardar Nagar 3, Near Panchwati Bakery, Sion Koliwada, Sion

258 Nehru Nagar, Mrd Sion Koliwada, Sion

259 Sham Dham CHS, Sion

260 Annasgar, Sion Koliwada, GTB Nagar, Sion

261 Transit Camp, GTB Sion Koliwada, Sion

262 Shiv Sneha Society, Pratiksha Nagar Mhada Colony, Sion

263 Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

264 Maharastra Nagar Zopadpatti Sion Koliwada, Sion

265 Hindustan Nagar

266 MNV Colony, Sardar Nagar No1, Sion East

267 Eagali Chawl Comitee,Nehru Nagar No 1 Bhind, Wadala

268 Madhu Mansion,Scheme 6 Bina Nurses Bureau

269 Seva Samiti Nagar, Sion Koliwada, Sion

270 Ambedkar Nagar, Behind Kachru Yadav Office Sion Koliwada, Sion

271 Adarsh CHS, Rawali Camp Kokari Agar Sion Koliwada, Sion

272 Siddhivinayak CHS, Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

273 Shastri Nagar, Sion Koliwada 22, Sion

274 Sunder Kamla Nagar Co.Op. Society, Sion East

275 Bharti Bhavan 73,Near Amulakh School,Sndt College King Circle,Sion East

276 Meghdoot Bld, Nr. Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion

277 Panchashil Society, Behind Building No. 1, Makka Wadi, Sion

278 Almeda Compound Z Patti, Nr Atta Compound, Sion Koliwada, Sion

279 Road No 19, Center Railway Colony Guru Tej Bahadur Nagar East, Sion

280 Sai Baba Welfare Soc, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Sion East

281 Shri Jain Shvetambar Murti Pajak Sangh, Jain Soc, Sion

282 Sardar Nagar 3, Near Payanati Building, Mariaman Mandir, Sion

283 Bhaidas Chawl, Near Sion Talab, Opp Temple Hill Bldg, Sion

284 Kamal Block, Shivaji Forte CHS, Near Sion Fish Market, Sion

285 Salanati Hill, Sardar Nagar, Sion

286 Maharashtra Housing Board Colony, Mukundrao Ambedkar Road, Sardar Nagar 4 Raoli Camp,Sion

287 Gajanan Chawl, Nr Shiv Mandir, Indira Nagar, Shiv Koliwada, Sion

288 Opp Ganesh Mandir Road Wadala West, Wadala

289 Sewri Cross, Wadala

290 Wadala Village, Wadala

291 Chaitaya Building, Wadala East

292 Acharya Atre Nagar, SMD Road, Near Antop Hill Post Office, Wadala E

293 Shubam CHS, MMRDA Colony Kokri Agari, Next To GTB Monoral, Sion Koliwada, Wadala E

294 Jai Gurudatt Mitra Mandal, Nr Vithal Mandir, Wadala

295 Sangam Nagar, S P Road, Antop Hill, Wadala East

296 Bharatiya Kamala Nagar, SP Road, Near Karbala Msjid, Antop Hill, Wadala East

297 Sai Baba Mandir, Vijay Nagar, Antop Hill, Wadala East

298 Himmat Nagar, SP Road, Near Madina Masjid, Wadala East

299 Siddharth Nagar, Koraba Mithagar, Wadala

300 Lal Mati, Kismat Nagar, Wadala

301 Bhaiyasaheb Nagar, 90 Feet Road, Barkat Ali Naka, Wadala East

302 Omkar Chawl, Ganesh Nagar, Wadala East

303 Chindhi Gully, Near Nurani Masjid, Wadala

304 Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, BPT Railway Line, Gate No. 4, Wadala

305 Girdhar Tambe Nagar, Korba Mithagar, B.A.D Road, Wadala East

306 Shivshankar Nagar, Jai Bhavani Temple, Wadala (E),Wadala

307 Ramdas Chawl, Near Sai Baba Mandir, Antop Hill, Wadala

308 Kokani Nagar, Jay Maharastra Road,Sion Koliwada, Sion

309 Garib Nawaz Nagar, Kokari Agar, Antop Hill

310 The Bayagroove, Sai Darshan Bldg, SMD Road, Near Antop Hill Post Office, Wadala

311 Azad Mohalla, SP Road,Shanti Nagar, Near Gausiya Masjid, Antop Hill

312 Shaikh Misree Marg, Sai Baba Mandir, Vijay Nagar, Antop Hill, Wadala

313 Motilal Nehru Nagar, Antop Hill, Wadala

314 Chandani Agagar, S. M. Road, Chandani Agagar

315 Sangmeshwar Chawl, Wadala

316 Antop Hill Church, Near Shitaladevi Temple, GTB Nagar, Sion, Navtarun Naik Nagar, Near Shitaladevi Temple, GTB Nagar

317 Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Sector 3, CGS Colony, Near Kane Nagar School, Antop Hill, Wadala

318 Basant Mahal, Barakat Ali Road, Wadala

319 Navhind Karauli Mandal, Wadala

320 Barkat Ali Nagar, DP Road, Wadala (E)

321 Kamraj Nagar, Kokari Agar, Sion Koliwada, Sion

322 Parn Kuti Housing Society, GTB Nagar, Sion

323 Ram Nagar Co Op Society, Wadala Cross Road, Wadala

324 Kashusha Sangh No 1, Mahadev Nagar Opp Wadala Fish Market, Wadala

325 Bhau Saheb Nagar, Ambekar Marg, Near Temple, Wadala

326 Lahan Paigambari Chawl, Antop Hill Sampamnagar, Wadala E

327 Wadala Heights CHS, Llyods Estate, Antop Hill, Wadala

328 Chikhalwadi, Near Masalewali Galli, Wadala

329 Ganesh Nagar, Salt Pan Road, Near Sangam Nagar And Bhole Mandir, Wadala

330 Din Bandhu Nagar, S P Road, Wadala East

331 Ganesh Nagar, Near Vidyalankar College, Wadala

332 Kokari Agar, Antop Hill,Wadala

333 Shree Niketan, Ambedkar Road, Sardar Nagar, Antop Hill, Wadala

334 BPT Railway Line, Bangalipura Lalmati, Wadala

335 Jai Maharashtra Nagar, Salt Pan Road, Near Vidyalankar College, Wadala

336 Shivshankar Nagar, Salt Pan Road, Near Datta Mandir, Wadala

337 Ramamata Wadi, Wadala Police Stn, Wadala

338 New MbPT Colony, Nadkarni Park, Wadala East

339 Maratha Chawl Committee, Antop Hill, Wadala

340 Sangram Nagar, Balli Kirana Store, Antop Hill, Wadala

341 Panjabi Camp, Antop Hill Church, GTB Nagar, Sion Koliwada, Sion East

342 Jadeja Building, Sardar Nagar No 4, Near Ravli Hospital, Sion Koliwada, Sion East

343 MHADA Transit Camp, Sion Koliwada, Antop Hil, Wadala

344 Kopri Agar, Antop Hill, Wadala

345 Pokhri Nagar, Kamraj Nagar, Near Mariyam Mandir, Antop Hill, Wadala

346 Naik Nagar, Pakhari Nagar, Antop Hill, Near Mayur Raj, Wadala

347 OPRT Office, Antop Hill, Wadala

348 Adarsh Nagar, Ganesh Nagar Marg, Near Ambedkar College, Wadala

349 Jay Bharat Building, Sion Koliwada, MHADA Colony, Wadala

350 Om Shiv Shakti CHS, GTB Nagar, Sion Koliwada, Wadala

351 Terlochan Society, GTB Nagar Sion Koliwada, Wadala

352 Adharsh Garkul CHS, Hemnant Majrekar Road, Sardar Nagar No - 4, Wadala

353 Wadala Dest Staff Quarters,Near Wadala Best Bus Depot, Wadala

354 Futnani Bldg, Kidwai Road, Wadala

355 Hill View Society, SMD Road, Antop Hill, Wadala

356 Garib Nawaz Ngr, Near Koliwada, Antop Hill, Wadala

357 Mamta Bldg, Jer Bai Wadia Road, Near Bhoiwada, Parel

358 Aadhar Bldg, Shramik Niwas, Vikrant Sadan, Sane Guruji Marg, Gas Company Lane, Chinchpokli

359 UGPG Hostel Rooms & Nurses Quarters, KEM Hospital Campus, Dr. E Borges Road, Parel

360 Transit Camp, Shankar Tanaji Ghadi Marg, Behind Suntower, Bhoiwada

361 PWD Chawl Godown, Road No.39, Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Bhoiwada

362 ITC Grand Hotel, Off Dr. B.A. Road, Parel

363 Javeri House, Dr. Batliwala Road, Parel

364 Bhuvaneshwar Bldg, Dr. Walimbe Marg, Parel

365 Yashwant Bldg, Dr. S.S.Rao Rd, Parel

366 Batatawala Mansion,Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug

367 Amrutvel CHS, Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug

368 Habib Terrace, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Marg, Lalbaug

369 Best Quaters, V Shantaram Road, Gurudam Kripa Housing Society, Parel

370 Mehaboob Chawl, Sewree Cross Road, Sewree

371 Bharat Nagar, Hindu Smashanbhumi Road, Bhoiwada

372 Muthelia Regency, Hakoba Bus Stop, Lalbaug

373 Iqbal Bldg., Maharashtra Guest House, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Marg, Parel

374 Bohari Chwal, N.L. Paralkar Marg, Parel

375 New Police Line, G D Ambekar Marg, Parel

376 Shipai Chal Society, Inside Kem Hosp Premises, Parel

377 Amey CHS, Sane Guruji Marg, Lalbaug,Parel

378 Bhim Nagar, Bai Jer Bai Wadia Road, Bhoiwada, Parel

379 Shraddha Building, Jerbai Wadia Road, Parel

380 Bhavna Apartments, Dr Vijay Kumar Walimbe Road, Parel

381 Khoja Kasam Chawl, J Merwanji Street, Parel

382 Ambedkar Colony,,Parel

383 Sukhakarta Co-Op Hsg Soc, Lalbaug, Parel

384 Dharati Chs.,G.M. Navgare Marg, Parel

385 Wagheshwari Nagar, Sakharam Lanjekar Marg, Near Durgamata Temple, Parel

386 Sahakar Darshan Bldg., N.I. Paralekar Marg, Parel

387 Kalptaru Bldg, S.S. Rao Marg, Lalbaug, Parel

388 Shivlal Chawl (Slum), St. Xavier Street, Bhoiwada, Parel

389 Kuka Sadan, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Marg, Parel

390 New Transit Camp, Dada Saheb Phalke Road, Gautam Nagar, Dadar

391 Abhishek CHS, Spring Mill, Near. Naigaon Monorail Stn, Dadar

392 Gautam Nagar Bldg, Dr. Dadasaheb Falake Road,Dadar

393 Ahmed Sailor Compd, Opp New BDD Chawl, Naigaon, Dadar

394 New BDD Chal No. 17, M.J. Phule Road, Naigaon, Dadar

395 Old BDD Chawl, MJ Phule Marg, Naigon, Dadar

396 BDD Chawl, Naigaon, Dadar

397 Patel Blg, Hindmata, Dadar

398 Kohinoor Mill Copmound Chawl, M.J. Phule Rd, Naigaon, Dadar

399 New BDD Chawl, Naigaon, Dadar

400 Niagaon Police Head Quarters, Naigaon, Dadar

401 Kesar Baug Bldg, BJ Devrukhkar Marg, Naigaon, Dadar

402 Shivneri Bldg, Dadasaheb Phalke Marg, Dadar

403 Bhoiwada, Opp. Naigaon Maternity Hosp., Dadar

404 Ahmed Sailor Compound,Vijay Dwarekar Road, Naigaon, Near Lokseva Rd, Dadar

405 Chawl, Spring Mil Compound, Naigaon, Dadar

406 Baithi Chawl, Spring Mill Compound, Naigaon, Dadar

407 Spring Mill Compound, Naigon, Dadar

408 Old BDD Chawl, Wagh Marg, Off Mj Phule Marg, Naigaon, Dadar

409 Irani Chawl No 8, Sewree Cross Road, Opp Dr.Khatri Clinic, Sewree

410 Bahare Madina, Wadala, Near R A Kidwai Road Police Station, Sewree

411 GTB Hostel, G T B Hospital, Jer Bai Wadia Road, Sewree

412 Hirji Baug Chs, Jer Bai Wadia Road, Sewree

413 Dyaneshwar Nagar Vasahat, Jer Bai Wadia Rd, Sewree

414 Ashok Gardens, Takorsey Jivraj Marg,Swan Mill Compound, Sewree

415 Bhavya Apts, Acharya Donde Marg, Sewree

416 Pathan Masjid Compound, Sewree Cross Road, Sewree

417 Banubai Chawl No. 5, Sewree

418 Tokarasi Baithi Chawl, TJ Rd, Gopal Baug, Sewree

419 Rupji Gandhi Chawl, Gaadi Adda, Near Hanuman Mandir, Sewree

420 Patra Chawl, Nakawachi Wadi, Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Sewree

421 Indira Railway Hutments, Haji Bunder Road, Sewree

422 Global Hospital Nurse Quarters, Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Sewree

423 Shahpunji Palanji Compound, Dr S.S.Rao Road, Sewree

424 Rupji Gandhi Chawl, Gaadi Adda, Near Hanuman Mandir, Sewree

425 Sena Nagar Vasahat, Acharya Donde Marg, Sewree

426 Prabuddh Nagar, Jerbai Wadia Road,Opp. Mamata Bldg., Sewree

427 Hira Seth Chaul, Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Nr. Gopalbaug, Sewree

428 Ganesh Baugh, Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Near Maruti Mandir, Sewree

429 Bayaa Bai Chawl, Sewri Koliwada, Nr Datta Mandir,Sewree

430 Ganesh Nagar Seva Sangh, Acharya Donde Marg, Sewree

431 Virchand Niwas, A D Marg, Sewree

432 Vitthal Vinayak Sadan, Tokarasi Jivraj Road, Sewree

433 Baithi Chawl, Takorsey Jivraj Marg,Sewree

434 Ashwamedh Chs, D.G. Mahajani Marg, Sewree

435 Maruti Keshav Kangutkar Chawl, Sewree Cross Rd.,Near Raza Tower, Sewree

436 Hira Seth Chawl, Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Golanji Hill, Sewree

437 Balwantsingh Punjabi/Bangali Chawl, Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Sewree

438 Ganesh Baug, Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Nr. Swan Mill, Sewree

439 Nankusheth Chawl, Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Datta Mandir, Near Dosti Flemingo, Sewree

440 BMC Chawl, Sewree Koliwada, Nr. Dattamandir Sewre,Sewree

441 Shubh Ashirwad Bldg, Opp. Abhuyday Bank, Sewree Naka, Sewree

442 Adhikari Vasahat, R. A.K. Marg Police Station,Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg,Sewree

443 Pahelwanbaba Chawl(Slum), Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Sewree

444 Jivraj Chawl No.3, (Slum), Takorsey Jivraj Marg, Dattamandir Lane, Sewree

445 Rahat Nagar, Sewree Cross Road, Behind Dr.Gada's Clinic, Wadala

446 Municipal Chawl, Sewree Cross Road,Near Railway Gate No 6, Wadala

447 Shivshahi Prakalp, MHADA Building, Near Rak Police Chowkyy, Wadala

448 Madhav Nagar, R.A. Kidwai Road, Opp. Hari Masjid, Wadala

449 Bdlb Colony, Shrikant Hadkar Marg, Kalachowky, Kalachowky

450 Vineet Nagar, Kalachowky

451 Abhudyay Nagar, Kalachowky

452 Parshuram Nagar, G D Ambekar Marg, Kalachowky

453 Jijamata Nagar, D Ambedkr Marg, Kalachowki

454 Sita Sadan, Dattaram Laad Marg, Kalachowky

455 Jijamata Nagar, Ambedkar Marg, Shubechha, Klachowky

456 Mangalmurti CHS, Dattaram Lad Marg, Kalachouki

457 Vighnaharta Bldg.,G.D. Ambekar Marg, Kalachouki

458 New Police Line, Kalachouki

459 New Police Officer Quarters, Kalachouki

460 Ishwati Prasad Bldg, Dattaram Lad Marg,Kalachowki

461 Nuji Marwadi Chawl, G D Ambedkar Marg, Kalachowki

462 Chawl Behind Bldg. 11A, Abhyday Nagar, Kalachowki

463 N M Wadia Wefare Seva Sangh, Shrikant Hadkar Marg, Kalachowki

464 Deepak Jyoti Tower, Parel Tank Road, Kalachowki

465 Gokuldham, Goutam Nagar, Dada Saheb Phalke, Dadar

466 Navin Mahim Police Vasahat, Mahim

467 Razzak Manzil, LJ Road, Mahim

468 Noorani Bdlg, Cadel Rd, Mahim

469 Sagar Darshan, D Wing 604, Near Swami Vivekanand Garden, Mahim

470 Mahim Killa Compound, Fort Rd, Near Mahim Police Stn, Mahim

471 Rose Blossom Society, Shitladevi Temple Rd, Near Ram Madir, Mahim

472 Municipal Patra Marg, Hinduja Hospital Road, Near Hinduja Hospital, Mahim

473 Mahalaxmi CHS, Manmala Tank, Star City Cinema, Mahim

474 Pension Chawl, 4th Road, Opp Mahim Police Stn, Mahim

475 Gurudutta Soc, Causeway Road, Ramgad,Mahim

476 Indira Nagar Pipeline, Mahim West, Mahim

477 Zopadpatty, Near Arfa Hotel, Azad Nagar Mahim Patak, Mahim

478 Naya Nagar, Opp Raheja Hosp, Mahim

479 Kashinath Building, Cadell Road, Mahim

480 Makhdoomya Nagar Society, Causeway Road, Behind Mahim Bus Depo, Mahim West

481 7 Carol Mansion, Shitladevi Road, Mahim

482 S.P. Kawaliwadi, L.J. Road, Mahim

483 Atmaram Building, Balamia Road, Mahim, West

484 Fisherman Colony, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Opp Building No 10, Mahim

485 Mrudulgachary Koli Nagar, Kolinagar Housing Society, Mahim Causeway Road,Behind Mahim Bus Stop, Mahim

486 Akashwadi, Mahim East, Mahim

487 Janta Sevak Society, Main Road, Mahim West

488 M N CHS, Mahim

489 Utpal Road, Sitla Devi Temple Road, Near Rang Udyan Mahim, Mahim

490 Rizvi Hights, Pitamber Lane, Behind Paradise Theatre, Mahim

491 Mahim Fisher Man Colony, S L Raheja Marg, Mahim

492 Gabriel House Road,Behind Paradise Cenema, Mahim

493 Shri Brahmadev CHS, P T Road, Mahim

494 Mahim Fireman Colony, Near Vivekanand Garden Chowk, Mahim

495 Dev Aarti Apartment CHS, Mahim

496 Sagar Sanidhya Rahivasi Sangh, Causeway Road, Mahim

497 1St Floor Mahim Old Police Colony, Mahim

498 Chawl No.04, Mahim Causeway Road, Near Swami Vivekanad, Mahim

499 New Girgaonkar Wadi, S T Road, Mahim West

500 Central Railway Colony, Azad Nagar Matunga, Matunga

501 Amirani Mansion,M M C Road, Opp. Tarzan Bar, Mahim West

502 Solitair Building, Mahim West

503 Sumeet Sadan,,Mahim

504 Woodworks, Causeway Road, Near Hero Honda Showroom, Mahim

505 Waitriwadi, Mari Road,St. Micheal Church, Mahim West

506 Lungiwala Chawl, S V Marg, Mahim West

507 Ambika Bhuwan, Wadia Stree, Mahim West

508 R R V Mansion Chs Ltd,L J Road,Mahim West