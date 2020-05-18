Coronavirus in Mumbai: JJ Marg police station positive cases rise to 59

Mumbai: The city's one of the worst affected police stations is not showing any signs of slowing down. As per the latest figures available, total 59 police personnel from the JJ Marg police station in South Mumbai have been tested positive for the deadly COVID19 so far. On May 8,the total count was 34.

Another 14 personnel of State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) posted at the Bhendi Bazaar area have also been tested positive in the past few days. With over 50 positive cases and the same number of police personnel have been quarantined, the JJ Marg police station has become one of the worst affected police stations.

After over 100 police personnel from the police station were either hospitalised after tested positive or quarantined, a new team has been deployed atthe police station.

Following the spread of COVID19 among police personnel of JJ Marg police station, the city police chief Parambir Singh had visited the police station and tried to boost the morale of the policemen.