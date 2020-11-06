Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 growth rate drops to 0.33%, doubling rate crosses 200 days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) analysis of Covid-19 case data for Mumbai on November 6 revealed that the average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has risen past 200-days in the city for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city has dropped to 0.33 per cent as on November 5. The highest growth rate of 0.46 per cent has been recorded at R central ward (Borivali and parts of Charkop), while the lowest growth rate of 0.20 per cent has been recorded at G north ward (Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim).

According to the daily report released by the civic body, eleven of the total 24 administrative wards of the city have also registered above 200 days of doubling rate. Meanwhile, four wards have crossed the 300 days mark.

The highest doubling rate of 351 days was registered at G North ward, whereas lowest doubling rate of 150 days was registered at R central ward.