Coronavirus in Mumbai: Gorai Manori market moves to open ground

Mumbai: Mumbai is known for its overcrowded fish and vegetable markets and the village of Gorai is no exception. At a time when big markets are either closed or police are limiting public entry to these places, the Gorai police have shifted the entire market to an open ground to avoid excess crowding.

A vegetable and fish market in Gorai's Manori village is a routine in this picnic town which takes place every day between 5 pm to 6.30 pm in the evening. In the market, the local fishermen sell their catch along with the vegetable vendors. There are around 100 sellers who have a stall and daily footfall is of almost 500 people.

However, the market is congested limiting the crowd is difficult since it opens for a short span of time. "We shifted the market to an open ground nearby, where there is enough space to accommodate around 100 vendors. We have also marked every vendor's position 10 feet away from each other.

We have also given enough space for buyers to ensure social distancing," said Senior Police Inspector of Gorai police station, Sanjeev Narkar. The new market started from Thursday evening and the response from the locals and vendors is good so far.