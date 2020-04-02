Coronavirus in Mumbai: Five more dead; Total no. of corona cases in Maharashtra now 335

Mumbai: The number of corona fatalities in the state rose to 16, with the death of five patients, including three females, in the city on Wednesday. Three more deaths have been reported in the city but these were yet to be confirmed by the state health department.
The number of positive cases in Maharashtra is currently 33, of which 30 are from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Buldana, taking the total number to 335.
“All these deaths were reported in Mumbai; however, none of these patients had any history of international travel. All were contact traced and tested positive for corona,” said an official.
In the last three days, three senior citizens have died at Wockhardt Hospital, with the state health department confirming the death of a 73-year-old woman so far. Another 84-year-old woman who died on March 29 at Hiranandani Hospital, was confirmed as having tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
According to the public health department, 245 positive corona cases have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 190 are from Mumbai and 55 from Navi Mumbai.
“The new patients who tested positive for corona did not have any travel history. All of them are close contacts of infected corona patients,” said an health official
Orthopaedic doctor from Seven Hill hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for which he has been isolated at the same hospital. Following this, the hospital has also collected swab samples from 40 people who were in close contact with the doctor.
Meanwhile, Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion hospital and in-charge of the isolation facility has been diagnosed with diarrhoea with fever and was admitted at the hospital where he was put on salin. Later, he was given discharge
Meanwhile two new patients have been admitted to Bombay Hospital on Wednesday. One 28-year-old man who had visited Turkey two months back has been identified with coronavirus. Another 53-year-old female with no travel history has been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to doctors, her husband had a recent travel history to London but has been found negative of the virus in his swab test.
So far, 705 patients have been hospitalised across the state. Of 7,126 laboratory samples, 6,456 were negative and 335 positive for coronavirus until Wednesday. Forty-one patients have been discharged till date after full recovery, while 24,818 people are in home quarantine and 1,828 people are in institutional quarantine.
