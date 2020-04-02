Coronavirus in Mumbai: Five more dead; Total no. of corona cases in Maharashtra now 335

Mumbai: The number of corona fatalities in the state rose to 16, with the death of five patients, including three females, in the city on Wednesday. Three more deaths have been reported in the city but these were yet to be confirmed by the state health department.

The number of positive cases in Maharashtra is currently 33, of which 30 are from Mumbai, two from Pune and one from Buldana, taking the total number to 335.

“All these deaths were reported in Mumbai; however, none of these patients had any history of international travel. All were contact traced and tested positive for corona,” said an official.

In the last three days, three senior citizens have died at Wockhardt Hospital, with the state health department confirming the death of a 73-year-old woman so far. Another 84-year-old woman who died on March 29 at Hiranandani Hospital, was confirmed as having tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

According to the public health department, 245 positive corona cases have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 190 are from Mumbai and 55 from Navi Mumbai.

“The new patients who tested positive for corona did not have any travel history. All of them are close contacts of infected corona patients,” said an health official

Orthopaedic doctor from Seven Hill hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for which he has been isolated at the same hospital. Following this, the hospital has also collected swab samples from 40 people who were in close contact with the doctor.