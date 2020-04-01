Coronavirus in India: NGOs up in arms to fight hunger

Feeding the hungry populace in India has also been a problem. But with the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, a large number of underprivileged Indians are already pushed towards starvation. According to FAO estimates, 194.4 million people are undernourished in India, which means 14.5 per cent of the population is undernourished in India. While this number is expected to shoot up post this 21-day lockdown and slowdown of the economy, the present reality is feeding as many people as possible in order to discourage them from moving. This is mainly driven by the fear that even if one from the large migrating population will be infected with Coronavirus, then it can potentially start a community spread. This was echoed by the Supreme Court too that mass migration has to stop to combat Covid-2019.

While NGOs like Care India are looking at serving a large number of people, there are other NGOs and associations trying to cater to Mumbai and its outskirts, which is home to the largest slum population.

For instance, the non-profit Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA) recognised that 34 settlements in Mumbai, Virar, Navi Mumbai and Panvel would need food supplies. Based on an early assessment, YUVA was able to identify the right set off people. Doel Jaikishen of YUVA said, “We have reached around 3,214 households — 13,734 people in total. We have provided them with a week’s ration in every package.”

Like YUVA, Zinjade from MPSSM realises the importance of authentic information. He added, “While we have recognised 7,000 needy people, we are taking help from local NGOs to trace more people who need help. We cannot falter.” He said one person’s food may cost somewhere around Rs 1,300 for 15 days. So, it's important how they spend on the resources. Md Wasi Allam, Acting Head, Disaster Management Unit said, "More than 1 lakh households, are expected to be migrating to their home town as per our preliminary information."