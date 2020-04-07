Coronavirus in Mumbai: Enough grain stock, no need for panic buying, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: As more and more coronavirus cases are detected in Worli and around Mumbai in general,Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday, a decision on the extension of the lockdown will soon be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

He added that the lockdown in the state is currently "stricter than that in the US and UK". Taking cognisance of the huge crowds in markets at various places in the state, Aaditya said there was no need to panic, as the stock of foodgrain could tide the state through a long haul.

"We have a playbook ready if we need a second lockdown. We have enough foodgrain stocks for the long haul. No need for panic buying,’’ he said.He personally recommended keeping airports locked down, saying that quarantine, thermal scanning and detailed health checks at airports would obviously be the new normal.