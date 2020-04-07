Coronavirus in Mumbai: Enough grain stock, no need for panic buying, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: As more and more coronavirus cases are detected in Worli and around Mumbai in general,Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday, a decision on the extension of the lockdown will soon be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
He added that the lockdown in the state is currently "stricter than that in the US and UK". Taking cognisance of the huge crowds in markets at various places in the state, Aaditya said there was no need to panic, as the stock of foodgrain could tide the state through a long haul.
"We have a playbook ready if we need a second lockdown. We have enough foodgrain stocks for the long haul. No need for panic buying,’’ he said.He personally recommended keeping airports locked down, saying that quarantine, thermal scanning and detailed health checks at airports would obviously be the new normal.
He explained that CoVID-19 had changed the world just like 9/11. Just as the attack on the World Trade Center in the United States changed global security, the novel coronavirus pandemic will now change health and lifestyles worldwide.
Aaditya said Maharashtra was conducting the maximum testing in India. "Mumbai alone has carried out 11,000 tests and that is why maximum cases have been reported in the state," he said, adding that there was not enough testing being carried out in the rest of the country.
'Test, test, test' is the World Health Organisation's dictum to tackle the pandemic. "225 areas have been sealed off, in Mumbai 10,000 quarantine facilities have been created and 3,750 migrant labour camps housing over 4 lakh people set up across Maharashtra," informed Thackeray.
