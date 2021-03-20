Coronavirus in Mumbai: Eligible beneficiaries now need not wait for scheduled time for COVID-19 vaccine

Amid a spike in number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that beneficiaries who have registered themselves with the Co-Win platform now need not wait for the date of scheduled appointment and can get the dose by visiting the nearest vaccination centre.

Presently there are 92 vaccination centres in Mumbai, which comprise 59 private hospitals and dispensaries, 25 civic-run hospitals and eight state government-run hospitals.

On an average, about 45,000 beneficiaries are getting the dose regularly. However, the BMC has pointed out that up to 41,000 beneficiaries are vaccinated at the civic-run hospitals regularly while only 4,000-5,000 beneficiaries are heading at private hospitals.