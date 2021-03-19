Mumbai: Woman assaults BMC marshall for being fined despite covering her face in Charkop

A woman was booked for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) marshall when she approached the accused to fine her for not wearing a face mask at Dahanukarwadi in Kandivali (W) on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3.30pm, after the BMC marshall saw the accused woman, a Malvani based Make up artist without a mask and approached her.

Police said that after trying to reason with the BMC marshall that she was covering her face with a dupatta and there was no need for her to be fined, an argument ensued between the two, which escalated into a scuffle. The make up artist assaulted the BMC marhsall by slapping her, pulling her hair and allegedly hurling abuses, a video of which went viral on social media.

While both the women were taken to a police station, the make up artist, Zainab Shaikh, kept claims that she was being wrongly fined. Police tried to reason with the two women, but later booked Shaikh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting a public servant, criminal intimidation and disobedience of an order given by a public servant.