Coronavirus in Mumbai: Denied sick leave, KEM worker dies of COVID-19; family members test positive

Surendra Satbir Sarkania, 45, a resident of Dombivli, was posted at COVID-19 Ward No. 20 of the KEM hospital and succumbed to his illness on the evening of May 24, before reaching the hospital. He was a daily-wage worker and for the last ten years, had been working at the KEM Hospital. But, on May 20, he developed corona-like symptoms, for which he had sought leave but his request was turned down by the hospital administration. He was also denied testing, said Pradeep Narkar, secretary, Municipal Mazdoor Union.

According to his co-workers, despite being unwell, Sarkania continued to report for duty until the morning of May 24. But that evening, his health started to deteriorate and his family decided to take him to KEM hospital. On May 24 evening, his family rushed him to KEM hospital, but he passed away en route and his body was kept outside the mortuary for two days.

This shocked the workers and they staged a protest, said Narkar. It was only after the workers created a stir did the hospital declare his death to be a suspected COVID-19 fatality and the body was handed over to his family on Tuesday.