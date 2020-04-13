Coronavirus in Mumbai: Crowdfunding to help cancer patient return to Jharkhand

Mumbai: Amid the fear of the coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to find things to be positive about. It’s important to remember that moments of crisis often bring out the best in people.
A Kharghar-based social activist launched a crowdfunding for a cancer patient from Jharkhand who is stranded at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai due to Covid19 lockdown to help him reach his hometown.
Shamsher Khan(56), a resident of a village in Dhanbad district, has arrived in the city on March first week and registered himself for treatment with Tata’s Kharghar-based Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC)on March 11, 2020.
He was accompanied by his wife Amreen Khan and a family member. Shamsher Khan, who is almost on his death bed, has rented a room in a chawl near the cancer hospital to facilitate his treatment.
“My radiation is over, and doctor told me now I can go back to my village,” Shamsher Khand told FPJ. “The doctors treating him told the family that he is in the last stage of his life. Now, there is no scope of treatment for him as he is terminally ill due to the cancer.
Therefore, the patient and family want to go back to their home so that patient can die peacefully at his native place and with his relatives around,” said Salim Shaikh, Kharghar-based social activist who is helping this family to raise the fund. The family is unable to pay the cost for ambulance service up-to their village which is about 2,000kmfromMumbai.
“The ambulance parked in Tata Cancer Hospital in Kharghar told the family that they will need atleast Rs 70,000 to 80,000. The charge was due to the long distance, ambulance will have to return empty from Dhanbad, and the driver-conductor may have to go 14 days quarantine after returning to Mumbai,” Shaikh.
But even after appeal on social media and to the state government, nobody has come forward to help the family. Now Salim Shaikh has started to raise funds through crowdfunding. Till now, they could manage to get only Rs 20,000 which is one fourth of actual cost.
