Coronavirus in Mumbai: Crowdfunding to help cancer patient return to Jharkhand

Mumbai: Amid the fear of the coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard to find things to be positive about. It’s important to remember that moments of crisis often bring out the best in people.

A Kharghar-based social activist launched a crowdfunding for a cancer patient from Jharkhand who is stranded at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai due to Covid19 lockdown to help him reach his hometown.

Shamsher Khan(56), a resident of a village in Dhanbad district, has arrived in the city on March first week and registered himself for treatment with Tata’s Kharghar-based Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC)on March 11, 2020.

He was accompanied by his wife Amreen Khan and a family member. Shamsher Khan, who is almost on his death bed, has rented a room in a chawl near the cancer hospital to facilitate his treatment.