Coronavirus in Mumbai: Cop attached to Bandra police station succumbs to virus; state police death toll reaches reaches 25

Hate was previously deployed as an orderly to police inspector Rajendra Kane, who is now attached to the Vile Parle police station. Inspector Kane expressed his grief and took to social media to offer condolences for constable Hate.

Meanwhile, on May 26, constable Dilip Mohite, 54, attached to Dahisar police station had died after he fell sick and was admitted to a hospital. The COVID-19 tests conducted on Mohite after his death determined that he was positive for coronavirus, following which his family underwent tests as well.

According to the figures released by the Maharashtra Police, over 2,211 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 1,216 are active cases. While a total of 25 policemen succumbed to the novel Coronavirus till Friday, including 16 from Mumbai Police, over 970 have recovered from the virus and were discharged.