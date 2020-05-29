2 floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after official tests positive for COVID-19

A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth such case in the Parliament complex, sources told PTI.
The director-level officer who attended work on May 28 was found positive for the infection along with his family members, they said. Two floors of the Parliament's Annexe building have been sealed, the sources added. This is the second case of an official posted in the building testing positive for the infection.
Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of 7,466 cases since Thursday 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 89,98, while 71,105 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, around 42.89 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said. The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.
