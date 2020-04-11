Coronavirus in Mumbai: Containing hunger in a sealed zone

Mumbai: Dharavi has been sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus to ensure that the residents of Asia's biggest slum do not venture out but at the same time, they cannot be allowed to go hungry. Since all vegetable and fruit markets, hawkers and sellers are barred and only medical shops are open, the poor have nowhere to go.

So, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been distributing food in this area. But given the huge size of this slum cluster, it needs all the assistance it can get to carry out this task. Various social groups have come forward to give it a hand.