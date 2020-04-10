Coronavirus in Mumbai: Free online AI classes for budding engineers

Amit Sethi, a professor of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) who has started this initiative, said, "We have curated basic explanations of all concepts so that students can read information and watch videos to understand better.

We will then conduct interactive tests, assignments and doubt solving sessions so that students can raise queries, ask questions and understand concepts in a better way."

These free classes require students to spend time in self-study in order to learn and understand concepts, Sethi added.

He said, "Students need to put in several hours of work daily for two to three months. This course will be beneficial for those who practise self-study because there will be several hours of self-study, interactive video sessions, and programming assignments each week."

This initiative is a voluntary effort by a team of professors, industry professionals and students to offer a free but interactive and rigorous course to students of engineering colleges. It is an effort to provide community service during the lockdown as institutes have suspended classes.

IIT Bombay has declared an early summer as all classes have been suspended and students have been asked to vacate campus hostels. Vikrant Desai, a student said, "Our teachers have not started online classes. We are just sitting at home and waiting for further directions."