Coronavirus in Mumbai: Check out timings of grocery, vegetables, milk, ration shops, flour mills in P/South ward

The Assistant Muncipal Commissioner of the P/South ward has on Thursday issued a revised order in order to control the spread of coronavirus.
According to the revised order, kirana or grocery shops, vegetable and fruit selling shops and flour mills will remain open between 9 AM to 4 PM. However, the local police has been ordered to patrol and make sure social distancing norms are followed.
The milk shops/dairies will remain open from 7 AM to 11 AM and then again from 4 PM to 8 PM. The chemist shops and clinics will remain open throughout the day.
The government authorised rationing shops will remain as per schedule/official timings given by the rationing department. The Assistant Muncipal Commissioner of the P/South ward has instructed the concerned rationing officer to co-ordinate with the local police and MCGM, Senior Inspector and ensure social distancing. The order further said that the rationing shops should prepare packages in advance and distribute in the time slot to avoid crowd.
However, the order clearly stated that all shops and establishments in the limits of Goregaon Police Station, Bangur Nagar Police Station, Malad Police Station, Dindoshi Police Station, Aarey Colony Police Station and Vanrai Police Station shall be closed till further orders.
The order added that in case of failure to obey the instructions, the person shall be liable for penal action under Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
Meanwhile, the city of Mumbai has over 6,644 positive COVID-19 patients, while the state is nearly the 10,000 mark.
