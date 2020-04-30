Coronavirus in Mumbai: Check out timings of grocery, vegetables, milk, ration shops, flour mills in P/South ward

The Assistant Muncipal Commissioner of the P/South ward has on Thursday issued a revised order in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to the revised order, kirana or grocery shops, vegetable and fruit selling shops and flour mills will remain open between 9 AM to 4 PM. However, the local police has been ordered to patrol and make sure social distancing norms are followed.

The milk shops/dairies will remain open from 7 AM to 11 AM and then again from 4 PM to 8 PM. The chemist shops and clinics will remain open throughout the day.