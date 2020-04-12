Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC trains intern students in its fight against COVID 19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given training to 1,547 intern doctors and medical students to increase the manpower in its fight against the corona disease.

While the BMC is doing all required tests to identify the infected people, many doctors and hospital staff are also getting infected with the disease, leading to the shortage of the medical staff.

The trained students will be filling up the gaps for the doctors and hospital staff to continue the fight against the pandemic.

According to the BMC, on Saturday the first batch of intern doctors were ready to get on the ground to treat the infected. The civic body has given training to 417 intern doctors, fourth year MBBS students and 468 other hospital staff. They were given training on the precautions to be taken while dealing with the infected patients, how to use ventilators, etc.

Also, another 1,709 students are being given training in the next batch.