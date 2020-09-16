Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC to now seal building with 10 or more cases

As number of COVID-19 cases rise in the city, especially from the high-rise buildings, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to seal the entire building if 10 or more cases are reported in one society.

According to revised guidelines, the whole building will be also sealed “if above (10) cases are from two or more floors”, and sealed partially “ if in a building single/bulk cases found in a single home.”

“The respective assistant municipal commissioner or medical health officer can take call about sealing the whole building to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if the sealing of floor or wing is not sufficient,” read guidelines.