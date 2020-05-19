Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC starts crowdfunding to feed Dharavi

The BMC has identified and prepared a list of 10,645 families on priority which mostly includes senior citizens, single mothers, and widows – who would be provided with ration kits, medicines, sanitary napkins and sets of masks and gloves and 1500 ml of sanitiser.

As per the plan, by donating Rs. 4,500, one can arrange these kits for three families. All of these 10,654 families are in high-risk areas sealed under containment zones.

“Providing food items, ration and other essentials have become a challenging task for us. Most people living in the dense slum pockets across Dharavi live hand to mouth. Most of them have no savings, a few have exhausted their savings in the last two months.

Thus, they have to step out, so maintaining social distancing became impossible. Through crowdfunding, we will ensure that over 10,000 families which are genuinely affected get ration kits and other essentials.

Once that is worked out, we will see how we can reach out to other affected people," Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G North ward, Kiran Dighavkar, told the Free Press Journal. Around 55% of COVID-19 infected persons from Dharavi are in the age group of 20 to 40 years.

"The age group of those infected say it all, it clearly indicates that these people, who otherwise would be working, are stepping out to arrange for food and essentials for their families and in turn risk theirs and others life,” added Dighavkar.