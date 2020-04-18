Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC seeks Artificial Intelligence intervention to battle Covid outbreak

Mumbai: With a view to get a cheaper and quicker diagnosis of Covid-19 patients, BMC as a pilot project has started digital X-ray imaging and CT scan at the Podar isolation centre in Worli.

The civic body will beam the X-ray and CT scan images via the internet into cloud computing to seek assistance from experts from India and across the world. "Diagnostics is an area where Artificial Intelligence (AI) can prove very helpful.

Medical imaging companies across the globe are working on AI-based algorithms that can diagnose Covid-19 from CT scans and X-rays. It is a way to detect and track coronavirus spread in the lungs of affected patients by applying machine learning, a more advanced form of AI, to CT scans.

We hope to develop the AI intervention at Podar isolation even further as much as possible," said Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (South) ward, who is one of the two people to have executed the plan and the other person being Dr Muffazal Lakdawala. The facility is said to be the idea of tourism minister Aditya Thackeray.