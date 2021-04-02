Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC revises guidelines for home isolation of patients

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday issued new guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 patients . However, a person should be clinically categorised as a very mild or pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer, according to the guidelines.

The move is aimed at reducing the burden on severely strained healthcare facilities in Mumbai.

A large number of asymptomatic covid-19 cases are being detected across the country and the scenario in Mumbai no different. The previous guidelines for home isolation for very mild and pre-symptomatic cases will also be applicable to asymptomatic cases, the government said.

The new guidelines have also put out a detailed protocol for monitoring cases under home isolation. It says that all such cases have to be monitored on a daily level by the BMC ward level apparatus including either through a personal visit or follow up by ward level war rooms.

The patients who have tested COVID positive shall be permitted to be in “Home Isolation” with the following conditions:

1. Patients that will be allowed to be in Home Isolation include:

a) Asymptomatic

b) Mild symptomatic [No co-morbidity, mild fever less than 100 F, SPO2 more than 95 and other normal parameters]

c) Elderly and co-morbid patients with no symptoms after evaluation by AMO in consultation with the family doctor as per GOI guidelines

2. The patient shall be clinically assigned as an asymptomatic/mild case through telephonic triage or by the health staff/medical officer/ physician.

3. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts. Separate well-ventilated room with a separate toilet for the patient in home isolation.

4. The patient shall stay in the identified room and away from other persons in the home (especially the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, etc.).

5. The patient must have a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, face masks, gloves, sanitiser, etc. to be used during Home Isolation.

6. The patient shall report to the IVR call/health staff /medical officer/family physician about their health status and maintain the chart of vital parameters at home.

7. Dedicated telemonitoring link is already established through step 1 for daily follow-up of the patient during the entire period of Home Isolation through IVR calls and SMS to the patients.

8. The release of the patient from home isolation shall be as per the existing discharge protocol of the state for COVID-19.

9. The Home Isolation shall be with the knowledge of the family members, neighbours/society, treating Physician and local Health Posts.