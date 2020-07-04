Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC puts out list of ward-wise numbers to check COVID-19 bed availability

With 1,372 new patients coming to light, the tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai increased to 81,634 on Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said. With 73 deaths, death toll in the country's financial capital rose to 4,759, it added. Notably, the number of new cases came down compared to the last two days.

Here's the list of BMC Helpline Numbers:

A Ward - 022-22700007

B Ward - 022-23759023

C Ward - 022-22197331

D Ward - 022-23835004

E Ward - 022-23000150

F South - 022-24177507

F North - 022-24011380

G South - 022-24219515

G North - 022-24210441

H East - 022-26635400

H West - 022-26440121

K East - 022-26847000

K West - 022-26208388

P South - 022-28780008

P North - 022-28440001

R South - 022-28054788

R North - 022-28947350

R Central - 022-28947360

L Ward - 022-26509901

M East - 022-25526301

M West - 022-25284000

N Ward - 022-21010201

S Ward - 022-25954000

T Ward - 022-25694000

The civic body, meanwhile, has activated ward-level war rooms to deal with the issue of COVID-19 patients not getting hospital beds in emergency. The BMC has activated decentralised hospital bed management system and formed war rooms at all 24 civic wards, it said.

Earlier helpline number 1916 had been provided for COVID-19 patients, but decentralised ward level war rooms will make it easier to provide them help, the BMC had said. Every war room has 30 telephone lines and those will be active 24x7. Medical officers and other required employees are deputed in three shifts.