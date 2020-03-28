Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC partially shuts market as crowds surge

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to "partially close" the vegetable market situated on the Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar from Saturday and shift it to other places in the city. The civic authority decided this to avoid the crowd of people in the market and as a precautionary measure to prohibit the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

A day earlier, BMC had earmarked 200 pitches for the vegetable vendors to maintain a social distance in the markets, with the supervision of policemen. However, as thousands of retail vegetable vendors visited the market at a common time, the pitch plan for them failed.

Thus, a meeting of BMC, APMC market authority and police was held on Friday evening and decided to shift the market from Dadar to four different locations -- Somaiya Ground, MMRDA’s exhibition ground, Mulund’s octroi naka, Dahisar’s octroi naka and the Dadar market. Vegetables coming from Pune and Nasik will go to Somaiya and MMRDA.

Retail vendors residing between Ghatkopar and Matunga need to go to Somaiya to collect the produce, while vendors residing between Bandra and Goregaon will visit the MMRDA ground. Vendors coming from between Mulund and Ghatkopar will have to go to the Mulund octroi naka.

For the retail vendors of Mumbai, the market will be at the original location at Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar. BMC and the police planned this bifurcation to divide the vendors’ crowd and maintain a social distancing for Coronavirus.