Coronavirus in Mumbai: APMC vegetable market to reopen from April 15

Navi Mumbai: The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) will reopen from April 15 again, it was decided after the state marketing department held a meeting with all its stakeholder on Monday afternoon.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the lockdown being extended till April 30. Earlier, the APMC administration had decided to close operation till April 14, the final day of lockdown after a trader from the spice market tested positive of CoVID-19.

The director of marketing of the state government held a meeting, which was attended by Konkan division commissioner, Navi Mumbai police commissioner, traders’ representatives, and Mathadi (headloaders) unions.

The vegetables and onion-potato markets will start operation from April 15 and the decision concerning foodgrains will be taken earliest. Narendra Patil, former MLC and Mathadi leader, said the meeting was very fruitful and traders’ issues were discussed.

“Decisions regarding the grain market will be taken before 15 April,” said Patil. Patil added that traders are in support of opening the market. However, the issue of social distancing is being discussed.

“The police are working on how to maintain the crowd and ensure social distancing in the market premises. We hope that there will be a solution to this problem too,” said Patil.

The fruits market will not start functioning as of now. Ashok Walunj, director of onion-potato market, too confirmed that the market will start functioning as usual from April 15. “We will ensure that there should not be a rush of vehicles and access to the market will be restricted as per the need,” said Walunj.