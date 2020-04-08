Coronavirus in Mumbai: After Dharavi, Behrampada on BMC radar, one person found to be positive in slum

Mumbai: While the BMC is attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, where seven cases have been reported so far, another battlefront opened on Tuesday, with a COVID-19 case being reported from the Behrampada slums in Bandra East. One person in the area was found to be coronavirus positive.

The affected person had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin. We had narrowed down on the area for containment measures. During the process, we found one high risk person and one low risk person.

The high-risk person has been admitted at Bhabha Hospital in isolation ward, and the low risk one has been placed under home quarantine,” said Ashok Khairnar, Assistant Commissioner, H East ward.

“We will now check for coronavirus symptoms among the people in the containment zone,” said Khairnar. The area has a population of around 16,000 persons, who live cheek by jowl in shanties next to each other.