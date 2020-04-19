Coronavirus In Mumbai: 87 fresh cases; 4 more deaths

Mumbai records four covid deaths in the last 24 hours. Total 87 new corona cases were reported on Saturday, causing the tally of positive Novel Coronavirus cases to go up to 2509 and the number of deaths to 126.

So far, 281 persons have fully recovered and been discharged. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday registered overall 328 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,648 patients including 211 deaths, the state health department said.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst-affected cities in the country with coronavirus positive patients now, has 2,268 cases according to state government's data (Excluding cases reported by private labs).

According to the state health department, 328 new cases were reported including 11 deaths on Saturday. Of the 11 deaths, four were in Mumbai, five in Pune and one each in Thane and Aurangabad.

"As many as 302 patients were tested positive at private labs like Thyrocare lab, Metropolis lab and Suburban lab between April 12 to April 15. We received the consolidated data of these cases today, which were added to the list of progressive cases in the city," said a senior BMC official.

Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases today as 184 people tested positive for the deadly disease, according to Maharashtra Health Department data. Of the total number of cases which emerged today as per state health department data, Mumbai recorded 184 new cases, while Pune recorded 78 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, BMC's health department has reported 87 new cases today. On Friday, the BMC reported 77 new cases including 5 deaths, however the State reported 118 overall cases of which only 12 were from Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive for the disease. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days on March 23.

As on April 18, 2020 total 365 patients across the state who were tested positive have now fully recovered and discharged