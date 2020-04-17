Coronavirus in Mumbai: 26 new cases in Dharavi, death toll reaches 9 so far

Twenty-six new cases of coronavirus were reported from Dharavi number on Thursday in Dharavi, taking the total number of cases in this area to 86 and the number of deaths to nine so far.

The 26 new cases include 20 male and six female patients from Dr Baliga Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Social Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Sai Raj Nagar, Transit Camp and Ramji Chawl.

Most of the infected are in the 28 to 43 years age group while others are between 55 and 70 years old. Meanwhile, tracing of high-risk contacts is in process.

Dharavi update

26 news cases on Thursday, 11 were from Muslim Nagar.

A 50-year-old male resident of Laxmi Chawl died.

Two 24-year-old males, from Janata Society and Shiv Shakti Nagar respectively, tested positive.

A 72-year-old female from Suryoday Society near T-Junction tested positive.

Total cases: 86 (9 deaths)

Dr Baliga Nagar: 5 cases (3 dead )

Vaibhav Apartments: 2

Mukund Nagar: 18 (5 new cases)

Madina Nagar: 2.

Dhanwada Chawl: 1.

Muslim Nagar:18 (1 dead )

Social Nagar: 8 (1 dead )

Janata Society: 8

Kaylanwadi: 4 (2 dead)

PMGP Colony: 1

Murugan Chawl: 2

Rajiv Gandhi Chawl: 4

Shastri Nagar (Kela Bhakar): 4

Nehru Chawl: 1 dead

Indira Chawl: 1

Gulmohar Chawl: 1

Sairaj Nagar: 1

Transit Camp: 1

Ramji Chawl: 1

Suryoday Society: 1

Laxmi Chawl: 1

Shiv Shakti Nagar: 1

However, G South ward continues to top the list of new cases.