Coronavirus in Mumbai: 11 slum clusters sealed

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) T-ward which comprises areas of Mulund East and West has so far reported a total of 351 Covid-19 positive patients. Of which 115 people have recovered while eight have succumbed.
While in this civic ward 11 slum clusters are declared containment zones and 54 residential housing societies have been sealed as on May 16, after some of the residents tested COVID positive, said Kishor Gandhi, assistant municipal commissioner of T-ward. He stated, "We are relying on fever camps so that we can screen maximum people living in slum clusters.
The camps have already been started in the containment zones. Besides this, regular fumigation of the areas is being carried out." To tackle the situation, T -ward has 200-bed capacity isolation centre and 400-bed capacity quarantine centre.
AMC Gandhi said, "Two Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) buildings and one BMC unoccupied residential building has been acquired for the purpose of quarantine facility.
If at all the count increases, other such empty buildings and grounds will be acquired." Having a population density of about 15 lakhs, the ward has total six corporators.
Prakash Gangadhara, former improvements committee chairman and a senior councillor said, "The situation can only be brought under control with people's cooperation and support. There were instances of person suspected of being afflicted with COVID-19 ran away it created a lot of fear. To avoid such instances, support is needed.
Along with BMC officials, we corporators are conducting health camps but support from citizens is also needed so to withstand in this critical situation." Meanwhile the corporator also raised doubts on Covid testing kits.
Gangadhara stated, "The test results sometimes show the person is positive and then when checked again, it is negative. There is a lot of confusion. Besides, though citizens are tested free, but BMC is spending a lot of money on testing, therefore a proper examination should be conducted.
