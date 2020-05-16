Coronavirus in Mumbai: 11 slum clusters sealed

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) T-ward which comprises areas of Mulund East and West has so far reported a total of 351 Covid-19 positive patients. Of which 115 people have recovered while eight have succumbed.

While in this civic ward 11 slum clusters are declared containment zones and 54 residential housing societies have been sealed as on May 16, after some of the residents tested COVID positive, said Kishor Gandhi, assistant municipal commissioner of T-ward. He stated, "We are relying on fever camps so that we can screen maximum people living in slum clusters.

The camps have already been started in the containment zones. Besides this, regular fumigation of the areas is being carried out." To tackle the situation, T -ward has 200-bed capacity isolation centre and 400-bed capacity quarantine centre.