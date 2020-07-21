Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC records 1.7% dip in death rate, recovery betters at 77%

From five percent a month earlier (20, June), the case fatality rate (CFR) of Covid-19 patients, has declined to 3.38 percent in the twin-city as reported by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). CFR is the percentage of coronavirus deaths to the number of patients who tested positive.

The death toll has climbed to 226. Also, there is an upward trend in the recovery rate which was recorded at 77.18 percent on Monday, July 20. 126 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday. With the latest addition, the number of cumulative positive Covid-19 cases has reached 6,684.

However 92 patients recovered and were discharged from the designated Covid-19 hospitals. A total of 5,159 people have so far recovered from the virus pulling down the number of active cases to 1,299. 59 out of the 126 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 67 turned out to be contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

According to official information on coronavirus tests, the MBMC had conducted 19,924 swab tests till Monday. Among these, 12,237 persons tested negative, 6,684 persons tested positive for the infection.

However, those being tested have alleged that they are not getting reports on time, which not only leads to delay in treatment - especially close contacts of positive, symptomatic patients, but also enhances the risk of spread due to lack of proper monitoring.

This is evident from the fact that 1,009 swab test reports were still pending. With 2,847 swab test collections reported in a week, the average of collection currently stands at 400 per day.