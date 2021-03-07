Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: From 343 to 699, MBMC sees two-fold jump in active cases in 15 days

From 343 on 18, February to 699 on 6, March-the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has witnessed a two-fold increase within a span of less than 15 days. The sudden surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections coupled by comparatively lower recoveries has led to an upward trend in the coronagraph of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), escalating worries for citizens and health department personnel.
While 64 more people tested positive on a single day on Saturday, a total of 334 cases have been detected in the first six days of this month (March). With the latest additions the number of cumulative positive cases has reached 27,435.
However, due to a sudden surge in new cases and low recoveries, the number of active cases had jumped to 699 till Saturday night. The steady decline in the number of fresh detections supported by healthy recovery rate cases had ensured that the number of active cases oscillated from 300 to 345 and occasionally dipping below 300 in the past couple of months.
25,932 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from various private and public health care facilities in the twin city. On a brighter note, the total death count continues to remain stable at 804 for the past ten days. Municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole has once again reiterated his appeal to citizens to follow the SMS protocols by regular sanitization, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the pandemic spread in control.