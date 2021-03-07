Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: From 343 to 699, MBMC sees two-fold jump in active cases in 15 days

From 343 on 18, February to 699 on 6, March-the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has witnessed a two-fold increase within a span of less than 15 days. The sudden surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections coupled by comparatively lower recoveries has led to an upward trend in the coronagraph of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), escalating worries for citizens and health department personnel.

While 64 more people tested positive on a single day on Saturday, a total of 334 cases have been detected in the first six days of this month (March). With the latest additions the number of cumulative positive cases has reached 27,435.