Mira Bhayandar: New MBMC chief Dilip Dhole tables Rs 1508 cr budget for FY 21-22

Deprived of any big ideas or new schemes for the twin-city, newly appointed Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief Dilip Dhole on Friday presented Rs 1,508.91 crore realistic draft budget tagged with a meager surplus of Rs 25.85 lakh to standing committee chairman Dinesh Jain for the fiscal year 2021-22. No new levies or a hike in existing taxes has been proposed by the civic administration.

Last year the BJP-led MBMC had passed a Rs 1,841.81 crore budget tagged with a pathetically meagre surplus of Rs 25 lakh on the virtue of their majority in the special general body house which was digitally held via video conferencing due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

While the total anticipated revenue stands at Rs 1,509.17 crore, the expected expenditure has been pegged at Rs 1,508.91 crore. Apart from implementing a proper blueprint for the all-round development of the twin-city, mopping up 100 per cent property tax collection via the amnesty scheme and to make it plastic-free under the state government ambitions Maazi Vasundhra project, the newly appointed civic chief said that he would train his attention to weed out illegal constructions from the twin-city and try to bring government funds in the municipal kitty so as to ensure that all lagging works are completed as soon as possible.

The draft budget will be discussed in the standing committee before it is tabled before the general body for a final approval.