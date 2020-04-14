Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Corporation sets up helpline for senior citizens and physically challenged people to order essential items

As the nationwide lockdown extends further for another 19 days (till May 3) to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, senior citizens and the physically challenged people living in the Mira Bhayandar area need not worry about travelling outside their homes to purchase essential items.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal corporation (MBMC) has launched a helpline 022 28117104 through which they can order daily required items to be directly delivered at their doorstep.

A mechanism has been established in which volunteers and civic personnel appointed by the administration will coordinate with the listed grocers or medical stores to ensure that the required items ordered by the senior citizens or the physically challenged are delivered at their doorstep at the earliest.

There are several senior citizens who live alone in the twin-city as their family either stays abroad or in any other cities across the country. This service will be available for the disabled persons as well who are unable to venture outside for essential items in absence of transportation facilities.

Apart from sending food gains to 40 senior citizens and arranging meals for 100 physically challenged people, the MBMC claims to have facilitated a caretaker for a 73-year-old sick person who lives alone in the city.