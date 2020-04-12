Mumbai: Social groups volunteer to help MBMC in community kitchens

Bhayandar: With an emphasis on proper hygiene and quality control, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has teamed up with local social organisations and individuals to establish community kitchens at the ward level to ensure that the poor and needy do not remain hungry, during the nationwide lockdown period to mitigate the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus in the twin-city.

In response to the clarion call by the civic administration, as many as 29 organizations expressed their willingness to lend a helping hand for the purpose.

Apart from cooks and helpers, the organizations will provide all needed ingredients including grocery and vegetables. The civic administration will shoulder the responsibility of distributing the food packets amongst the needy.

In another likewise initiatives hoteliers affiliated to the Kashimira Hospitality Association have been distributing food grains in tribal hamlets, while restaurateurs-Anjali Nariman and Pritam Singh are amongst several other selfless people who are providing thousands of food packets every day to make sure that the underprivileged people do not sleep with an empty stomach.

Meanwhile, the MBMC has started a community kitchen at its temporary shelter home in the Delta Garden area and is setting up two more at Shivar Garden and Netaji Bose Stadium in Bhayandar.

Hit by the lockdown, due to coronavirus, thousands of migrant workers from places including-Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar and even Nepal are stranded, as the entire public transport mechanism has come to a standstill.