Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: As situation limps to normalcy, MBMC taps social media for blood donors

After facing a dual medical crisis in the form of an acute shortage of plasma to treat Covid-19 patients and dwindling blood stock due to paucity of donors, the status at Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) lone blood bank-cum-plasma center in Mira Road is has witnessed a slight improvement this week.

However, the supply is not as much as it is during this period every year, prompting the civic administration to tap social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp to reach out to potential donors.

Apart from shortage of plasma for Convalescent Plasma (CPP) therapy, MBMC’s blood bank was running dry because of stocks hitting rock bottom due to paucity of donors compounded by obstacles in organizing blood donation camps due to the pandemic induced lockdown.

The bank had only 11 bottles of different blood groups in stock on 11, October. However, thanks to the drives organized by organisations like- the Bharat Jain Maha Mandal, Kutch Yuvak Sangh and Munisubratswami Jain Trust, the stock has gone up to 121 units.