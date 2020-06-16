Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 139 new cases reported on Tuesday; total tally at 1,792

139 more people in the twin-city tested positive on Tuesday. With the latest additions, the total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cumulative positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now climbed to 1,792. This is the second highest jump witnessed by the twin city within a span of less than 24 hours, after the highest increase of 145 cases was registered by the civic body on June 11. Moreover one more death was reported, taking the number of casualties to 88. In what can be termed as a silver lining in the dark corona cloud, 97 people fully recovered from the infection and we're discharged from designated hospitals on Tuesday. With this the number of active cases has come down to 709.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 4,974 swab tests till Tuesday. Among these, 2,965 people tested negative, 1,792 persons tested positive even as reports of 217 people were still awaited from the designated laboratories. 66 out of the 139 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 73 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.