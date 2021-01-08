Coronavirus in Mira Bhayanadar: MBMC conducts dry run of COVID-19 vaccine

The health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation ( MBMC) conducted dry runs of Covid-19 vaccinations at three municipal and six private health care units in the twincity on Friday.

An important step before the actual vaccination drive, dry runs are being carried out across the country to detect and weed out logistical issues that may crop up during the actual immunization process.

A list of around 6,200 medico’s and frontline workers from 21 public and 671 private healthcare establishments who have been enrolled in the central government created mobile application will receive the vaccine in the first phase, officials said.

A dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the imminent COVID-19 immunisation drive, was conducted across 32 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra on Friday, a health department official said.